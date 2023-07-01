Zillow Group Inc. At $50.26: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares stood at 2.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.26, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The Z share’s 52-week high remains $53.23, putting it -5.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.14. The company has a valuation of $11.69B, with an average of 3.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zillow Group Inc. (Z), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give Z a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the last session, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.23 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.56%, and 10.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.04%. Short interest in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw shorts transact 21.46 million shares and set a 8.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.29, implying an increase of 0.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, Z has been trading -29.33% off suggested target high and 40.31% from its likely low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -63.80% this quarter before falling -28.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -69.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $470.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $489.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.01 billion and $458.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -53.40% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zillow Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders hold 9.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.07% of the shares at 115.20% float percentage. In total, 104.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 21.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.6 million shares, or about 13.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.01 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 7.06 million shares. This is just over 4.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $311.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.62 million, or 3.29% of the shares, all valued at about 248.36 million.