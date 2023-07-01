What Could Change After Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Gains 21.57% From The High-Point?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s traded shares stood at 7.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.21, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The LUV share’s 52-week high remains $41.76, putting it -15.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.40. The company has a valuation of $21.59B, with an average of 7.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LUV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.07.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.24 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.72%, and 21.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.54%. Short interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw shorts transact 17.72 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.19, implying an increase of 12.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUV has been trading -65.7% off suggested target high and 11.63% from its likely low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwest Airlines Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares are 12.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 130.17% against 17.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.70% this quarter before jumping 92.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $6.95 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.73 billion and $6.21 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.30% before jumping 12.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -47.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 56.77% annually.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co. has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southwest Airlines Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Southwest Airlines Co. insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.85% of the shares at 78.13% float percentage. In total, 77.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 66.23 million shares (or 11.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 50.85 million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 26.19 million shares. This is just over 4.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $881.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.05 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 607.76 million.