UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 9.98% Year-To-Date

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.27, to imply an increase of 1.30% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The UBS share’s 52-week high remains $22.15, putting it -9.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.62. The company has a valuation of $71.18B, with an average of 2.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for UBS Group AG (UBS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give UBS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

After registering a 1.30% upside in the last session, UBS Group AG (UBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.32 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.58%, and 7.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.98%. Short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw shorts transact 20.17 million shares and set a 7.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.13, implying an increase of 16.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.81 and $33.51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBS has been trading -65.32% off suggested target high and 12.14% from its likely low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UBS Group AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are 10.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.22% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.90% this quarter before falling -15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.92 billion and $8.21 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.90% before jumping 33.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.12% annually.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UBS Group AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 2.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.39% of the shares at 56.44% float percentage. In total, 56.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 302.42 million shares (or 8.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.45 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 155.11 million shares, or about 4.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.31 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UBS Group AG (UBS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 84.93 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.59 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.28 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 842.89 million.