T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Is Worth A Gamble At $138.90

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares stood at 4.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $138.90, to imply an increase of 1.51% or $2.06 in intraday trading. The TMUS share’s 52-week high remains $154.38, putting it -11.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $124.92. The company has a valuation of $164.61B, with an average of 6.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TMUS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

After registering a 1.51% upside in the last session, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 139.18 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.59%, and 1.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.79%. Short interest in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw shorts transact 28.61 million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $174.32, implying an increase of 20.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $115.75 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMUS has been trading -43.99% off suggested target high and 16.67% from its likely low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing T-Mobile US Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares are -0.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 239.32% against 7.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -3.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 65.46% annually.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T-Mobile US Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

T-Mobile US Inc. insiders hold 53.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.24% of the shares at 92.99% float percentage. In total, 43.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 49.07 million shares (or 4.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.98 million shares, or about 3.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.08 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.91 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.03 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 2.32 billion.