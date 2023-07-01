Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Surging 125.97% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.22, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PRST share’s 52-week high remains $10.40, putting it -99.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $265.80M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.56 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.00%, and 91.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 127.95%. Short interest in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying a decrease of -4.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRST has been trading 4.21% off suggested target high and 4.21% from its likely low.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.6 million.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Presto Automation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Presto Automation Inc. insiders hold 37.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.85% of the shares at 52.83% float percentage. In total, 32.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 4.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC with 1.19 million shares, or about 2.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.89 million.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF holds roughly 55454.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14322.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 30219.0.