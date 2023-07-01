Panbela Therapeutics Inc. At $2.30: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.30, to imply an increase of 10.05% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The PBLA share’s 52-week high remains $1680.00, putting it -72943.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $3.36M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 223.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.7.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

After registering a 10.05% upside in the last session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.42 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 10.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.68%, and -65.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.39%. Short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.50, implying an increase of 90.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBLA has been trading -1247.83% off suggested target high and -595.65% from its likely low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares are -97.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.44% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.70% this quarter before jumping 99.20% for the next one.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CVI Holdings, LLC with 13163.0 shares, or about 2.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30274.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 172.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $395.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 146.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 335.0.