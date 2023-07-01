Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Have Declined -2.13% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s traded shares stood at 2.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.86, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The HR share’s 52-week high remains $26.95, putting it -42.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.67. The company has a valuation of $7.17B, with an average of 2.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.27% upside in the last session, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.02 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.03%, and 1.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.13%. Short interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw shorts transact 11.79 million shares and set a 5.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.71, implying an increase of 13.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HR has been trading -32.56% off suggested target high and -0.74% from its likely low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares are -1.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.96% against -5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -425.00% this quarter before falling -250.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $331.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $334.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $141 million and $298.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 135.00% before jumping 11.80% in the following quarter.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 1.24, with the share yield ticking at 6.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.31% of the shares at 102.93% float percentage. In total, 102.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohen & Steers Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 59.3 million shares (or 15.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 55.2 million shares, or about 14.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.07 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 16.97 million shares. This is just over 4.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $365.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.85 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 231.1 million.