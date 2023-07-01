Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Friday’s Performance: Up 69.56% From The Lows, Now What?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.64, to imply an increase of 0.60% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The FLNC share’s 52-week high remains $29.55, putting it -10.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.11. The company has a valuation of $4.72B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

After registering a 0.60% upside in the last session, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.14 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.56%, and 7.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.34%. Short interest in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw shorts transact 7.75 million shares and set a 5.32 days time to cover.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fluence Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares are 72.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.21% against -9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $459.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $485.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $239.01 million and $441.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.00% before jumping 9.80% in the following quarter.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fluence Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders hold 34.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.19% of the shares at 99.36% float percentage. In total, 65.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Siemens Ag. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.74 million shares (or 33.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Siemens Pension Trust E.V. with 18.85 million shares, or about 16.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $502.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 27.69 million.