First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Could See A -73.63% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares stood at 4.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.65, to imply an increase of 3.67% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The AG share’s 52-week high remains $9.81, putting it -73.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.24. The company has a valuation of $1.55B, with an average of 3.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

After registering a 3.67% upside in the last session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.65 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.00%, and -2.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.25%. Short interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw shorts transact 15.46 million shares and set a 4.04 days time to cover.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Majestic Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are -33.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.48% against 21.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 250.00% this quarter before jumping 144.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.08% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 157.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.80% annually.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders hold 2.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.52% of the shares at 37.39% float percentage. In total, 36.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29.51 million shares (or 10.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $212.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 12.9 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $93.03 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 15.55 million shares. This is just over 5.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $112.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.22 million, or 4.09% of the shares, all valued at about 93.61 million.