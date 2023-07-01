Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRA): Can A Stock Be -60.37% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 9.70% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CMRA share’s 52-week high remains $4.64, putting it -846.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $11.58M, with an average of 15830.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) trade information

After registering a 9.70% upside in the last session, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5500 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 9.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.74%, and -4.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.37%. Short interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) saw shorts transact 47190.0 shares and set a 3.26 days time to cover.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) estimates and forecasts

CMRA Dividends

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s Major holders

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. insiders hold 51.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.68% of the shares at 5.51% float percentage. In total, 2.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lake Street Advisors Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 1.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 60008.0 shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $53947.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 43998.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54117.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43355.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 53326.0.