Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Down Almost -9.31% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply a decrease of -2.22% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CLNN share’s 52-week high remains $5.13, putting it -482.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $72.42M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 370.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Clene Inc. (CLNN), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLNN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

After registering a -2.22% downside in the last session, Clene Inc. (CLNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500 this Friday, 06/30/23, dropping -2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.99%, and -9.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.01%. Short interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) saw shorts transact 1.64 million shares and set a 14.04 days time to cover.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clene Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares are -7.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.88% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -71.40% this quarter before jumping 35.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $120k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35k and $174k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 242.90% before dropping -31.00% in the following quarter.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clene Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Clene Inc. insiders hold 64.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.13% of the shares at 11.54% float percentage. In total, 4.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 1.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.34 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.29 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.