BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -38.68% YTD Loss?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s traded shares stood at 2.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.04, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The BCRX share’s 52-week high remains $15.43, putting it -119.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.87. The company has a valuation of $1.35B, with an average of 3.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the last session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.19 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.43%, and -14.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.68%. Short interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw shorts transact 35.48 million shares and set a 15.58 days time to cover.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares are -34.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.81% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.10% this quarter before jumping 8.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $81.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65.53 million and $74.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.70% before jumping 15.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -29.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.80% annually.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.07% of the shares at 88.02% float percentage. In total, 87.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.82 million shares (or 7.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.83 million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $123.65 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.52 million shares. This is just over 3.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.65 million, or 3.00% of the shares, all valued at about 64.89 million.