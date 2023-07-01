At $33.20 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Is Worth A Gamble

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.20, to imply an increase of 1.00% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The BTI share’s 52-week high remains $43.30, putting it -30.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.64. The company has a valuation of $74.44B, with an average of 3.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

After registering a 1.00% upside in the last session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.45 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and 4.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.96%. Short interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw shorts transact 4.22 million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.32, implying an increase of 37.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49.30 and $57.34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTI has been trading -72.71% off suggested target high and -48.49% from its likely low.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing British American Tobacco p.l.c. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares are -17.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.36% against 2.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 1.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.80% annually.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.73, with the share yield ticking at 8.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

British American Tobacco p.l.c. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.94% of the shares at 7.96% float percentage. In total, 7.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.12 million shares (or 1.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $834.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 21.21 million shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $704.23 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 17.6 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $584.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.55 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 350.14 million.