After The Stock Rose 0.78% Over The Week, Is Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Still A Buy?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s traded shares stood at 3.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.50, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The BBWI share’s 52-week high remains $49.55, putting it -32.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.75. The company has a valuation of $8.75B, with an average of 3.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.20 this Friday, 06/30/23, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.78%, and 6.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.01%. Short interest in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) saw shorts transact 9.33 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.22, implying an increase of 20.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBWI has been trading -81.33% off suggested target high and 1.33% from its likely low.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bath & Body Works Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares are -7.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.06% against -2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.50% this quarter before falling -10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.57 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -13.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.67% annually.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 15 and August 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bath & Body Works Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 2.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Bath & Body Works Inc. insiders hold 2.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.38% of the shares at 99.99% float percentage. In total, 97.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.9 million shares (or 11.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $947.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lone Pine Capital Llc with 19.57 million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $715.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.59 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $277.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.28 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 222.48 million.