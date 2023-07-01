After A Decline Of -42.67% From The High, Can Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Recover Quickly?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.39, to imply an increase of 6.20% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The ALDX share’s 52-week high remains $11.97, putting it -42.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $489.56M, with an average of 3.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

After registering a 6.20% upside in the last session, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.54 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 6.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.00%, and -11.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.55%. Short interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw shorts transact 3.15 million shares and set a 3.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.38, implying an increase of 58.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALDX has been trading -257.57% off suggested target high and -66.87% from its likely low.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) shares are 26.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.87% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.30% this quarter before falling -60.00% for the next one.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.