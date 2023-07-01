After A Decline Of -160.79% From The High, Can bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Recover Quickly?

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares stood at 2.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply an increase of 2.17% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The BLUE share’s 52-week high remains $8.58, putting it -160.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.78. The company has a valuation of $356.31M, with an average of 3.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BLUE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.71.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

After registering a 2.17% upside in the last session, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.41 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.66%, and -1.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.46%. Short interest in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw shorts transact 30.44 million shares and set a 8.03 days time to cover.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing bluebird bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) shares are -50.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.27% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.80% this quarter before jumping 27.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,580.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $11.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.52 million and $1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 676.20% before jumping 1,646.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 58.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 45.80% annually.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. bluebird bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

bluebird bio Inc. insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.26% of the shares at 71.00% float percentage. In total, 70.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.77 million shares (or 16.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 9.88 million shares, or about 9.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $31.43 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 9.14 million shares. This is just over 8.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 18.43 million.