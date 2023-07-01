After A Decline Of -14.43% From The High, Can ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) Recover Quickly?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.76, to imply an increase of 2.78% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The ORIC share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -14.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.36. The company has a valuation of $352.07M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 341.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ORIC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

After registering a 2.78% upside in the last session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.88 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.57%, and 53.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.75%. Short interest in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw shorts transact 4.97 million shares and set a 22.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.57, implying an increase of 42.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORIC has been trading -93.3% off suggested target high and -3.09% from its likely low.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) shares are 32.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.22% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.80% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 14.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.00% of the shares at 86.86% float percentage. In total, 74.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Column Group LLC with 3.57 million shares, or about 7.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $20.34 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 7.05 million.