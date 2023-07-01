Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Have Declined -52.19% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s traded shares stood at 3.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $70.30, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $2.07 in intraday trading. The AAP share’s 52-week high remains $212.25, putting it -201.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.56. The company has a valuation of $4.23B, with an average of 2.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AAP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 23 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside in the last session, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.97 this Friday, 06/30/23, jumping 3.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.05%, and -3.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.19%. Short interest in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) saw shorts transact 3.63 million shares and set a 0.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.67, implying an increase of 11.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $130.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAP has been trading -84.92% off suggested target high and 18.92% from its likely low.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advance Auto Parts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) shares are -51.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.99% against -7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -56.10% this quarter before falling -31.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.66 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -13.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.80% annually.

AAP Dividends

Advance Auto Parts Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 21 and August 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advance Auto Parts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s Major holders

Advance Auto Parts Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.16% of the shares at 98.09% float percentage. In total, 97.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.87 million shares (or 13.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $957.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.06 million shares, or about 6.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $493.64 million.

We also have JP Morgan Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, JP Morgan Equity Income Fund holds roughly 2.45 million shares. This is just over 4.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $360.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 264.56 million.