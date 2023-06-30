What Could Change After Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Gains 19.15% From The High-Point?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares stood at 18.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 20.80% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The INO share’s 52-week high remains $2.82, putting it -500.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $131.24M, with an average of 18.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

After registering a 20.80% upside in the last session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4732 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 20.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.84%, and -20.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.03%. Short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw shorts transact 43.83 million shares and set a 4.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 68.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INO has been trading -325.53% off suggested target high and -112.77% from its likely low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares are -66.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.99% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.60% this quarter before jumping 13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -92.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $260k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $260k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $784k and $620k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -66.80% before dropping -58.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 19.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.50% annually.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.33% of the shares at 50.12% float percentage. In total, 49.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 27.91 million shares (or 10.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.22 million shares, or about 8.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $19.04 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 21.97 million shares. This is just over 8.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.26 million, or 3.18% of the shares, all valued at about 12.89 million.