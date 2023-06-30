Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) Has Fallen -18.91% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.99, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The VERX share’s 52-week high remains $23.77, putting it -18.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.62. The company has a valuation of $2.99B, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 338.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) trade information

After registering a 1.99% upside in the latest session, Vertex Inc. (VERX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.23 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.49%, and -9.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.77%. Short interest in Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) saw shorts transact 0.72 million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.70, implying an increase of 15.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERX has been trading -40.07% off suggested target high and -0.05% from its likely low.

Vertex Inc. (VERX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertex Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vertex Inc. (VERX) shares are 42.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.67% against 20.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $136.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $119.28 million and $126.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.10% before jumping 11.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.84% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -721.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

VERX Dividends

Vertex Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertex Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s Major holders

Vertex Inc. insiders hold 6.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.57% of the shares at 76.39% float percentage. In total, 71.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tensile Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.97 million shares (or 11.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 3.85 million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $79.58 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertex Inc. (VERX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 2.58 million shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 3.69% of the shares, all valued at about 27.12 million.