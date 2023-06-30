This Week’s 5.55% Gain In DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Taught Us Something New

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.67, to imply an increase of 1.62% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The DASH share’s 52-week high remains $87.00, putting it -13.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.37. The company has a valuation of $29.37B, with an average of 3.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DoorDash Inc. (DASH), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DASH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 20 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

After registering a 1.62% upside in the latest session, DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 77.80 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.55%, and 17.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.05%. Short interest in DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw shorts transact 16.28 million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.41, implying an increase of 0.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DASH has been trading -36.95% off suggested target high and 47.83% from its likely low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DoorDash Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares are 63.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.43% against 19.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.10% this quarter before jumping 41.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.61 billion and $1.63 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.00% before jumping 24.40% in the following quarter.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DoorDash Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc. insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.25% of the shares at 91.98% float percentage. In total, 91.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.96 million shares (or 9.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 30.4 million shares, or about 8.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.93 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 14.38 million shares. This is just over 3.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $914.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.75 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 427.13 million.