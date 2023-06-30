This Is A Time To Build A Position In Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 11.24% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The KTTA share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -220.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $14.22M, with an average of 90970.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 93.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KTTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

After registering a 11.24% upside in the last session, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6000 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 11.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.11%, and 23.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.20%. Short interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTTA has been trading -316.67% off suggested target high and -316.67% from its likely low.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,233.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 26.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.56% of the shares at 4.84% float percentage. In total, 3.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60073.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 98248.0 shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $36843.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77650.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 84300.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 40472.0.