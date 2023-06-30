The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.31, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The MOS share’s 52-week high remains $62.83, putting it -77.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.44. The company has a valuation of $11.69B, with an average of 4.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside in the latest session, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.28 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.22%, and 10.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.09%. Short interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw shorts transact 7.55 million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Mosaic Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares are -18.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.22% against -48.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -64.60% this quarter before falling -59.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $3.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.5 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.37 billion and $5.79 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -38.80% before dropping -39.60% in the following quarter.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Mosaic Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 2.30% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

The Mosaic Company insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.89% of the shares at 97.39% float percentage. In total, 96.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 44.56 million shares (or 13.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39.04 million shares, or about 11.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.79 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 20.56 million shares. This is just over 6.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $943.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.67 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 489.42 million.