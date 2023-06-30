Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 247.15% Year-To-Date

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.45, to imply a decrease of -0.93% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The SYM share’s 52-week high remains $53.83, putting it -29.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $25.10B, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 820.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Symbotic Inc. (SYM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SYM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the last session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.68 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.31%, and 10.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 247.15%. Short interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) saw shorts transact 4.71 million shares and set a 5.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.54, implying a decrease of -16.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYM has been trading -20.63% off suggested target high and 27.62% from its likely low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Symbotic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares are 294.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -154.55% against 18.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 310.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $261.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $299.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.3 million and $244.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 171.40% before jumping 22.60% in the following quarter.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Symbotic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Symbotic Inc. insiders hold 29.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.08% of the shares at 82.45% float percentage. In total, 58.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.0 million shares (or 35.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $502.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Global Advisers Ltd with 20.0 million shares, or about 32.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $238.8 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Symbotic Inc. (SYM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 11.27 million.