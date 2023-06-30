Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Drops -761.54% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SONN share’s 52-week high remains $4.48, putting it -761.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $12.76M, with an average of 7.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SONN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the last session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8300 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.21%, and 4.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.78%. Short interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw shorts transact 2.04 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.35, implying an increase of 94.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.70 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SONN has been trading -2592.31% off suggested target high and -1188.46% from its likely low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 83.00% this quarter before jumping 84.40% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62k and $63k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.65% of the shares at 0.65% float percentage. In total, 0.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.76 million shares (or 6.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 1.66 million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.87 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 18597.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9670.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18057.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 9389.0.