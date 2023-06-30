SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH): What Itâ€™s Worth And What To Do About It

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $29.17, to imply an increase of 9.54% or $2.54 in intraday trading. The SGH shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $27.32, putting it 6.34% up since that peak but still an impressive 58.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.04. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 817.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered â€” below 25-cents per share â€” so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investorsâ€¦ it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) trade information

After registering a 9.54% upside in the latest session, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.88 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 9.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.06%, and 29.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.03%. Short interest in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw shorts transact 4.98 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.17, implying an increase of 12.06% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGH has been trading -26.84% off suggested target high and -2.85% from its likely low.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SMART Global Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) shares are 98.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.36% against -12.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -52.50% this quarter before falling -39.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $375.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $403.69 million.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 195.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.72% annually.

SGH Dividends

SMART Global Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SMART Global Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)â€™s Major holders

SMART Global Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.30% of the shares at 108.53% float percentage. In total, 103.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.97 million shares (or 16.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $231.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 6.13 million shares, or about 12.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $178.31 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.7 million shares. This is just over 7.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 6.19% of the shares, all valued at about 88.41 million.