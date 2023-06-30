Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) Drops -40.5% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s traded shares stood at 20.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.79, to imply an increase of 34.76% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The RNLX share’s 52-week high remains $3.92, putting it -40.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $96.46M, with an average of 48470.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 59.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Renalytix Plc (RNLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RNLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

After registering a 34.76% upside in the latest session, Renalytix Plc (RNLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 34.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.79%, and 14.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.18%. Short interest in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.93, implying an increase of 43.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.15 and $6.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNLX has been trading -118.64% off suggested target high and -12.9% from its likely low.

Renalytix Plc (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Renalytix Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Renalytix Plc (RNLX) shares are 60.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.21% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.00% this quarter before jumping 62.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $720k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $850k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $831k and $1.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.40% before dropping -22.00% in the following quarter.

RNLX Dividends

Renalytix Plc has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renalytix Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

Renalytix Plc insiders hold 9.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.09% of the shares at 8.90% float percentage. In total, 8.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 2.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. with 0.81 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.37 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4865.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14302.0