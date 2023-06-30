Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 3.97% Gain

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 8.26% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The ONCY share’s 52-week high remains $3.39, putting it -29.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $142.03M, with an average of 2.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 665.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONCY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

After registering a 8.26% upside in the last session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.39 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 8.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.97%, and 52.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.74%. Short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.08, implying an increase of 62.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.46 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONCY has been trading -472.52% off suggested target high and -70.23% from its likely low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oncolytics Biotech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares are 57.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders hold 1.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.47% of the shares at 1.49% float percentage. In total, 1.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is International Assets Investment Management, LLC with 0.19 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series holds roughly 33485.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59603.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34659.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 53028.0.