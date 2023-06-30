Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $15.00.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares stood at 3.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 6.64% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The RIDE share’s 52-week high remains $55.95, putting it -2386.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $37.76M, with an average of 9.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RIDE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.79.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

After registering a 6.64% upside in the last session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.31 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 6.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.43%, and -34.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.84%. Short interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw shorts transact 2.59 million shares and set a 4.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 85.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIDE has been trading -566.67% off suggested target high and -566.67% from its likely low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lordstown Motors Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares are -85.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.37% against 14.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.00% this quarter before jumping 64.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 430.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $190k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $320k.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.57 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.37 million.