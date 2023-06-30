Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Up Almost 28.32% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s traded shares stood at 10.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply a decrease of -26.66% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The KSCP share’s 52-week high remains $3.90, putting it -664.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $32.72M, with an average of 5.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

After registering a -26.66% downside in the last session, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7520 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -26.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.32%, and 28.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.84%. Short interest in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw shorts transact 1.71 million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 85.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KSCP has been trading -586.27% off suggested target high and -586.27% from its likely low.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 12 and August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Knightscope Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Knightscope Inc. insiders hold 6.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.19% of the shares at 7.69% float percentage. In total, 7.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 3.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AlphaCentric Advisors LLC with 0.5 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.