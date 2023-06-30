Is Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) Expensive At $3.72? Check These Facts.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.72, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SFIX share’s 52-week high remains $8.85, putting it -137.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $427.91M, with an average of 4.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SFIX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.91 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.33%, and -3.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.61%. Short interest in Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw shorts transact 13.66 million shares and set a 3.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.35, implying an increase of 14.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFIX has been trading -34.41% off suggested target high and 19.35% from its likely low.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stitch Fix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares are 34.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.64% against -6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.20% this quarter before jumping 58.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $371.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $403.89 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -799.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.60% annually.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 28 and September 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stitch Fix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Stitch Fix Inc. insiders hold 6.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.97% of the shares at 95.40% float percentage. In total, 88.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 13.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.22 million shares, or about 9.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30.59 million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust holds roughly 3.09 million shares. This is just over 3.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 8.14 million.