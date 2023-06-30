Is Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS) Expensive At $1.91? Check These Facts.

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply a decrease of -16.96% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The CNVS share’s 52-week high remains $15.60, putting it -716.75% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $21.50M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 137.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cineverse Corp. (CNVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNVS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) trade information

After registering a -16.96% downside in the latest session, Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.34 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -16.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.05%, and -67.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.37%. Short interest in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $180.00, implying an increase of 98.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $180.00 and $180.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNVS has been trading -9324.08% off suggested target high and -9324.08% from its likely low.

Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.47 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 102.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CNVS Dividends

Cineverse Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cineverse Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.85 million.