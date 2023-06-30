Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) Stock Falling -9.09% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s traded shares stood at 4.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.70, to imply a decrease of -8.64% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The GNFT share’s 52-week high remains $5.05, putting it -36.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.11. The company has a valuation of $224.90M, with an average of 31800.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) trade information

After registering a -8.64% downside in the latest session, Genfit S.A. (GNFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.28 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -8.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.90%, and -9.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.70%. Short interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) saw shorts transact 88340.0 shares and set a 7.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.27, implying an increase of 63.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.51 and $12.52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNFT has been trading -238.38% off suggested target high and -130.0% from its likely low.

Genfit S.A. (GNFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genfit S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) shares are -7.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.78% against 11.60%.

GNFT Dividends

Genfit S.A. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genfit S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s Major holders

Genfit S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.33% of the shares at 4.33% float percentage. In total, 4.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 2.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 0.52 million shares, or about 1.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.12 million.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genfit S.A. (GNFT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 43174.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3215.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 14146.0.