For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Is Worth A Shot

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply a decrease of -26.06% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The UNCY share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -135.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $24.63M, with an average of 99470.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 246.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UNCY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

After registering a -26.06% downside in the latest session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7500 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -26.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.12%, and -8.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 125.93%. Short interest in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 74.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNCY has been trading -473.77% off suggested target high and -145.9% from its likely low.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares are 144.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -120.83% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before jumping 27.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -46.40% compared to the previous financial year.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 41.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.19% of the shares at 30.98% float percentage. In total, 18.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Balyasny Asset Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 4.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 0.65 million shares, or about 4.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.8 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 26109.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32111.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22695.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 27912.0.