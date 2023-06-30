For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) Is Worth A Shot

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply a decrease of -13.92% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CNTG share’s 52-week high remains $2.83, putting it -108.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $36.16M, with an average of 6.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Centogene N.V. (CNTG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNTG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) trade information

After registering a -13.92% downside in the last session, Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9800 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -13.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 60.04%, and 67.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.24%. Short interest in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) saw shorts transact 49330.0 shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 9.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNTG has been trading -10.29% off suggested target high and -10.29% from its likely low.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Centogene N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Centogene N.V. (CNTG) shares are 46.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.58% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before jumping 12.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.52 million and $11.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.70% before jumping 21.40% in the following quarter.

CNTG Dividends

Centogene N.V. has its next earnings report out between July 13 and July 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centogene N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s Major holders

Centogene N.V. insiders hold 20.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.64% of the shares at 82.90% float percentage. In total, 65.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Investment Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.21 million shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Master Investment Portfolio-Diversified Equity Master Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centogene N.V. (CNTG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11156.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15172.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 910.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 1237.0.