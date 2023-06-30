Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) Surged 39.45% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares stood at 12.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.08, to imply a decrease of -0.98% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The FTCH share’s 52-week high remains $12.89, putting it -112.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.64. The company has a valuation of $2.14B, with an average of 8.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Farfetch Limited (FTCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FTCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

After registering a -0.98% downside in the last session, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.56 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.95%, and 22.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.54%. Short interest in Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) saw shorts transact 34.13 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.32, implying an increase of 34.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.30 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTCH has been trading -228.95% off suggested target high and 29.28% from its likely low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Farfetch Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares are 39.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.74% against -6.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -327.80% this quarter before jumping 50.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $644.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $727.11 million.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited has its next earnings report out between August 21 and August 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farfetch Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Farfetch Limited insiders hold 2.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.86% of the shares at 76.45% float percentage. In total, 74.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 44.7 million shares (or 12.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $271.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 25.71 million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $156.32 million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust holds roughly 5.5 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.35 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 32.54 million.