EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -17.92% Year-To-Date

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply an increase of 15.77% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The EMKR share’s 52-week high remains $3.49, putting it -341.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $44.89M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 280.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EMCORE Corporation (EMKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EMKR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

After registering a 15.77% upside in the last session, EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 15.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.19%, and 0.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.92%. Short interest in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.63, implying an increase of 69.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EMKR has been trading -279.75% off suggested target high and -216.46% from its likely low.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EMCORE Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares are -11.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.41% against -32.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.50% this quarter before jumping 62.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $26.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.68 million and $25.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.90% before jumping 5.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -191.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

EMKR Dividends

EMCORE Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EMCORE Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders

EMCORE Corporation insiders hold 6.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.74% of the shares at 55.61% float percentage. In total, 51.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.54 million shares (or 12.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with 3.11 million shares, or about 5.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 3.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 0.94 million.