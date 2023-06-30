DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Gain Of 23.51% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -6.66% – What Should You Do Now?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.73, to imply an increase of 1.00% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The DOCU share’s 52-week high remains $77.24, putting it -49.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.57. The company has a valuation of $10.33B, with an average of 4.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give DOCU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

After registering a 1.00% upside in the latest session, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.51 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.29%, and -8.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.66%. Short interest in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw shorts transact 8.06 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DocuSign Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares are -1.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.65% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 3.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $677.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $685.98 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -36.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DocuSign Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.