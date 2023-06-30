Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 58.79% YTD

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT)’s traded shares stood at 7.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 36.46% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The CYT share’s 52-week high remains $4.22, putting it -61.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $69.22M, with an average of 64840.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CYT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) trade information

After registering a 36.46% upside in the latest session, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7500 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 36.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.89%, and 13.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.79%. Short interest in Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 6.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.67, implying an increase of 1.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYT has been trading -14.5% off suggested target high and 23.66% from its likely low.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) shares are 78.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.11% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.90% this quarter before jumping 9.70% for the next one.

CYT Dividends

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT)’s Major holders

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 11.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.68% of the shares at 85.90% float percentage. In total, 75.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Novo Holdings A/S. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.94 million shares (or 11.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bml Capital Management, LLC with 3.15 million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.73 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.42 million shares. This is just over 3.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 0.97 million.