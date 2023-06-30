CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) Surged 41.46% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.71, to imply an increase of 1.41% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The CRH share’s 52-week high remains $55.30, putting it 0.74% up since that peak but still an impressive 43.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.22. The company has a valuation of $40.19B, with an average of 1.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 947.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CRH plc (CRH), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CRH a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

After registering a 1.41% upside in the latest session, CRH plc (CRH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.91 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.24%, and 17.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.00%. Short interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw shorts transact 2.33 million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.19, implying an increase of 8.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.62 and $86.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRH has been trading -54.37% off suggested target high and 34.27% from its likely low.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRH plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CRH plc (CRH) shares are 41.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.93% against 5.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 14.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.20% annually.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CRH plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.27, with the share yield ticking at 2.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

CRH plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.84% of the shares at 5.84% float percentage. In total, 5.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.88 million shares (or 1.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $549.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 5.84 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $325.08 million.

We also have Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRH plc (CRH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds roughly 5.07 million shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $282.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 118.47 million.