Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Fell -963.83% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares stood at 34.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 7.94% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GOEV share’s 52-week high remains $5.00, putting it -963.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $241.01M, with an average of 38.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canoo Inc. (GOEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

After registering a 7.94% upside in the last session, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5420 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 7.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.45%, and -18.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.89%. Short interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw shorts transact 57.72 million shares and set a 3.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.63, implying an increase of 87.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOEV has been trading -2027.66% off suggested target high and -112.77% from its likely low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canoo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares are -55.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.26% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.10% this quarter before jumping 58.10% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.21 million.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canoo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Canoo Inc. insiders hold 13.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.43% of the shares at 29.47% float percentage. In total, 25.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 26.32 million shares (or 5.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.75 million shares, or about 3.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $12.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.18 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.38 million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about 7.85 million.