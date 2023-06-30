Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Shares Fall :-105.97% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.50, to imply an increase of 2.76% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The BN share’s 52-week high remains $44.05, putting it -31.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.25. The company has a valuation of $54.49B, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Brookfield Corporation (BN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.92.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

After registering a 2.76% upside in the latest session, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.75 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.93%, and 11.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.48%. Short interest in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) saw shorts transact 15.67 million shares and set a 7.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.36, implying an increase of 29.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $69.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BN has been trading -105.97% off suggested target high and 1.49% from its likely low.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.10% this quarter before falling -15.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $30.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31 billion and $28.4 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.70% before jumping 6.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -50.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.17% annually.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookfield Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s Major holders

Brookfield Corporation insiders hold 14.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.28% of the shares at 70.44% float percentage. In total, 60.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookfield Corp /ON/. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 133.72 million shares (or 8.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 102.79 million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.35 billion.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brookfield Corporation (BN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 21.52 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $800.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.38 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 683.8 million.