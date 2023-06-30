Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.19, to imply an increase of 2.43% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The BHG share’s 52-week high remains $171.60, putting it -1433.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.57. The company has a valuation of $83.10M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 223.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG), translating to a mean rating of 3.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BHG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$5.66.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

After registering a 2.43% upside in the latest session, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.20 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.88%, and 20.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.49%. Short interest in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.82, implying a decrease of -13.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.09 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHG has been trading -141.29% off suggested target high and 99.2% from its likely low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bright Health Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares are -73.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.31% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.30% this quarter before jumping 86.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $745.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $742.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.58 billion and $1.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -52.70% before dropping -58.00% in the following quarter.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bright Health Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer Management Co. LLC with 1.0 million shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $17.61 million.