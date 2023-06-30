Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.27, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The BXP share’s 52-week high remains $91.71, putting it -60.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.18. The company has a valuation of $9.28B, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BXP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) trade information

After registering a 0.30% upside in the latest session, Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.49 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.20%, and 17.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.26%. Short interest in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw shorts transact 9.38 million shares and set a 5.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.27, implying an increase of 9.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $86.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BXP has been trading -50.17% off suggested target high and 9.2% from its likely low.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boston Properties Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) shares are -13.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -4.91% against -5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -58.50% this quarter before falling -75.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $796.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $797.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $773.93 million and $790.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.90% before jumping 0.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 70.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

BXP Dividends

Boston Properties Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boston Properties Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.92, with the share yield ticking at 6.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s Major holders

Boston Properties Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.53% of the shares at 99.72% float percentage. In total, 99.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23.69 million shares (or 15.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.63 million shares, or about 11.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.01 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 6.64 million shares. This is just over 4.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $494.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.28 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 289.56 million.