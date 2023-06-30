Boom Or Bust: What Are Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) Future Prospects?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $245.62, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $1.38 in intraday trading. The CAT share’s 52-week high remains $266.04, putting it -8.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $160.60. The company has a valuation of $128.07B, with an average of 2.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.58.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside in the latest session, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 246.86 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 0.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.77%, and 19.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.53%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $252.29, implying an increase of 2.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $180.00 and $351.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAT has been trading -42.9% off suggested target high and 26.72% from its likely low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caterpillar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares are 2.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.25% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.00% this quarter before jumping 5.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $16.56 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.05 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.25 billion and $14.99 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.20% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 7.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.87% annually.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caterpillar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 5.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard 500 Index Fund with 12.03 million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.88 billion.