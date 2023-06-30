Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Added 129.25 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares stood at 54.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 133.56% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The BXRX share’s 52-week high remains $37.72, putting it -2991.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $3.29M, with an average of 93620.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 946.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.04.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

After registering a 133.56% upside in the latest session, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 133.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 129.25%, and 131.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.79%. Short interest in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw shorts transact 59750.0 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 94.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BXRX has been trading -1867.21% off suggested target high and -1867.21% from its likely low.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baudax Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares are -47.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.46% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.10% this quarter before jumping 99.10% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $300k and $238k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baudax Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Baudax Bio Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.01% of the shares at 46.04% float percentage. In total, 46.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 32812.0 shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37143.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24900.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $28186.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1458.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1650.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 919.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 1040.0.