At $0.14 SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Is Worth A Gamble

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s traded shares stood at 2.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -4.04% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SMX share’s 52-week high remains $18.89, putting it -13392.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $4.04M, with an average of 2.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

After registering a -4.04% downside in the last session, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2048 this Thursday, 06/29/23, dropping -4.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -69.89%, and -86.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.67%. Short interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) estimates and forecasts

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company insiders hold 5.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.52% of the shares at 41.96% float percentage. In total, 39.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nomura Holdings Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14396.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 49181.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6664.0.