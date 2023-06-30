Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) Has Gained 57.68% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.62, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AAIC share’s 52-week high remains $4.60, putting it 0.43% up since that peak but still an impressive 45.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.53. The company has a valuation of $131.97M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AAIC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC) trade information

After registering a 0.43% upside in the latest session, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.64 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.69%, and 13.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.68%. Short interest in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC) saw shorts transact 41800.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 16.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAIC has been trading -19.05% off suggested target high and -19.05% from its likely low.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arlington Asset Investment Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) shares are 63.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.69% against -12.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.3 million and $6.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.30% before dropping -10.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 123.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.37% annually.

AAIC Dividends

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC)’s Major holders

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. insiders hold 3.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.98% of the shares at 37.44% float percentage. In total, 35.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.7 million shares (or 5.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 1.35 million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.96 million shares. This is just over 3.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 1.43 million.