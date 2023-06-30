Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Up 59.7% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 114.97% – Here’s What To Do Now

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares stood at 14.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ACHR share’s 52-week high remains $4.98, putting it -23.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $1.06B, with an average of 5.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACHR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside in the last session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.77 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.19%, and 30.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 114.97%. Short interest in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) saw shorts transact 13.1 million shares and set a 3.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.80, implying an increase of 54.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACHR has been trading -198.51% off suggested target high and -24.38% from its likely low.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archer Aviation Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares are 146.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.57% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -82.40% this quarter before falling -19.20% for the next one.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archer Aviation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Archer Aviation Inc. insiders hold 26.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.16% of the shares at 52.94% float percentage. In total, 39.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.88 million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 8.8 million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $25.18 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 6.85 million shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.83 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 10.96 million.