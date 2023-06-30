Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Could Expand By 39.18 Percent Or More

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares stood at 2.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply an increase of 16.91% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The AMRS share’s 52-week high remains $4.86, putting it -367.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $432.20M, with an average of 4.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Amyris Inc. (AMRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMRS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

After registering a 16.91% upside in the last session, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800 this Thursday, 06/29/23, jumping 16.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 38.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.03%. Short interest in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw shorts transact 62.61 million shares and set a 13.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.71, implying an increase of 39.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.70 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRS has been trading -380.77% off suggested target high and 32.69% from its likely low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amyris Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares are -44.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.75% against 7.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 171.40% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 95.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $276.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65.21 million and $71.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 324.70% before jumping 20.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -78.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amyris Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris Inc. insiders hold 29.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.35% of the shares at 50.34% float percentage. In total, 35.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23.13 million shares (or 6.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.56 million shares, or about 3.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $19.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.6 million shares. This is just over 1.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.87 million, or 1.60% of the shares, all valued at about 8.98 million.